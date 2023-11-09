Your Life
Maricopa County building on-site childcare center for employees

KinderCare is slated to build an on-site daycare at Fourth Avenue and Madison Street, near county-owned buildings.
KinderCare is slated to build an on-site daycare at Fourth Avenue and Madison Street, near county-owned buildings.(AZFamily)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new childcare option is coming for Maricopa County employees. The Board of Supervisors approved a $13 million contract with KinderCare to build an on-site daycare at 4th Avenue and Madison Street, near county-owned buildings.

“Extremely convenient for folks who are working at the sheriff’s office, the court or in the administrative building,” said Supervisor Bill Gates. He says money for the project is coming from the general fund. The center will be open seven days a week and eventually 24/7 for kids six weeks old to five years old.

“Not all facilities take infants, they have to be two or potty trained before they can get in. So ability to have an infant child care center is even more amazing,” said Dana Titus, a benefits supervisor with Maricopa County. “The ability to have a location close by that you can pop in and see how he is going would be great.”

The cost of tuition for parents hasn’t been determined yet. However, Gates said the county is subsidizing the cost and parents will get a discount. Construction is set to start next year and the center is expected to open in 2025. Gates hopes this helps incentivize more people to work for the county. “In this environment, we have a tough market to hire labor. So this is going to make us much more competitive,” said Gates.

