Man critically hurt after being hit by a car in Phoenix

The man was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
The man was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life at a Phoenix hospital after he was struck by a car early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers responded to the area of 26th Avenue and McLellan, just south of Glendale Avenue on reports of a crash involving a pedestrians. When police arrived, they learned that a driver ran over a man who was in the middle of the roadway. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he remains in extremely critical condition.

Detectives are now working to determine what led up to the crash. No other information has been released.

