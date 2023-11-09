Man in critical condition after being found in 6-foot hole in New River

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is critically injured after he was found in a hole in New River on Thursday morning. The rescue was first reported around 10:30 a.m. near 9th Avenue and New River Road, off of Interstate 17.

Officials from Daisy Mountain Fire say the victim was found in a six-foot deep hole, but it’s unclear if he had a medical emergency or an injury caused him to fall. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities say.

Editor’s Note: Arizona’s Family initially reported the rescue happened in north Phoenix. The story has been updated to reflect the correct address in New River.

