Man in critical condition after being found in 6-foot hole in New River

By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is critically injured after he was found in a hole in New River on Thursday morning. The rescue was first reported around 10:30 a.m. near 9th Avenue and New River Road, off of Interstate 17.

Officials from Daisy Mountain Fire say the victim was found in a six-foot deep hole, but it’s unclear if he had a medical emergency or an injury caused him to fall. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities say.

Editor’s Note: Arizona’s Family initially reported the rescue happened in north Phoenix. The story has been updated to reflect the correct address in New River.

Arizona’s Family is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.

