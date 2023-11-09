Korean war veteran to serve as grand marshal in Phoenix Veteran’s Day parade

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Celebrate our military heroes at the Phoenix Veteran’s Day parade! The popular event kicks off Saturday on Bethany Home Road and Central Avenue at 11 a.m. As many are gearing up for the event, two special guests joined Good Morning Arizona on Thursday.

Jerry Hecht, a U.S. Navy Korean war veteran, will serve as one of the grand marshals at this weekend’s parade. “It’s an honor I never thought I would be accorded. Representing the people who served in this particular war, it’s supposedly the forgotten war. But those who served in it certainly haven’t forgotten it,” he said. “It’s nice to bring those people back for a day so they can be thought about again for all they’ve contributed to the safety of our country.”

Jerry’s son, Dave, followed in his father’s footsteps and also joined the Navy! For more information about the parade, click or tap here.

