Woman found dead inside home that caught fire in north Phoenix

A woman was found dead following a house fire near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road
A woman was found dead following a house fire near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Fire officials confirm that a woman is dead following a house fire in north Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to an address on 38th Drive, in the area of 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road, and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from inside a home. While officials say the fire was quickly extinguished, crews found an elderly woman during search and rescue inside the house who was “beyond resuscitation.”

Other details were not immediately available. The Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force and Phoenix police are working to identify the cause of the fire.

