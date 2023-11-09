Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Husband creates Taylor Swift ‘swear jar’ for wife

Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift. (Source: @dana.rice.realtor / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, Md. (Gray News) – A husband in Maryland is putting a stop to his wife’s Taylor Swift obsession – or at least, he’s trying to.

In a video posted to Instagram, Dana Rice showed off the new “swear jar” in her house – but instead of owing money for saying curse words, she owes a quarter every time she talks about Swift.

A paper label on the jar reads:

“Taylor Swift Jar

Any mention of T. Swift and you owe $0.25.

I can’t take it anymore.

Travis Kelce included.”

That’s right – even if Rice mentions the Chiefs tight end, who is Swift’s new boyfriend, she owes money.

“I can’t take it no longer,” Rice’s husband says in the video as he is taping the label to the swear jar. Rice is heard laughing in the background.

The video went viral and has been viewed nearly 10 million times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift....
Husband creates Taylor Swift 'swear jar' for wife
If you have any $2 bills lying around, they could be worth thousands.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
FILE -- Missouri authorities say two men have been arrested after they tried to dig up one of...
2 men facing charges after caught digging up grandmother’s grave
A woman was found dead following a house fire near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road
Woman found dead inside home that caught fire in north Phoenix
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband was caught up in conspiracies, defense says