High number of Phoenix’s elderly homeless showing early signs of dementia

A new study from Cass shows that 91% of people 55 or older at its shelter showed signs of cognitive decline or early dementia.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:57 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -The early signs of dementia are showing up in the elderly homeless population here in Arizona at an alarming rate. Those results come from a combined research between ASU and Central Arizona Shelter Service, also known as CASS.

These results are not from a doctor’s diagnosis but instead from an assessment exam. The study involved more than 110 people in their shelter over 55 years old, each getting the assessment. They found that 91 percent of people at their shelter who took this exam showed signs of cognitive decline or early dementia.

Now, they are working to see if being homeless is leading to these early signs of dementia or if it’s the other way around. The next step in this research will be monitoring those who initially took the exam and giving them another assessment in the near future. “To really get a better understanding if this is environmental or is this the impact of stress or other issues that are impairing people on the exams so we will have a good understanding,” said Philip Scharf, the chief operating officer of CASS.

In addition to this dementia study, CASS reported they are seeing an explosion in the elderly becoming homeless in central Arizona. They are reporting a 30 percent increase since last year in those 55 and up, which they haven’t seen before. “Traditionally this is a population that is cared for the most and the best and what we are seeing is a large connection of people who don’t have connections to family coupled with people who just can’t make ends meat,” said Scharf.

