Here’s where gas has fallen to less than $3 a gallon in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good news if you plan on driving for the Thanksgiving holiday! Experts predict gas prices will continue to fall in Arizona.

“Phoenix has seen prices fall 90 cents a gallon in the last 30 days,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “That’s almost unheard of. Kind of like a recession just happened, except it didn’t. The average price in Phoenix $3.87 a gallon down from $4.73 just a month ago.”

On Wednesday morning, Arizona’s Family even found gas for less than $3 a gallon near the I-10 in Eloy and Casa Grande. What is causing the decrease? De Haan says prices historically dip this time of year as less Americans drive in the colder months.

“More importantly for Phoenix and much of the rest of the country, we’ve made the switch back to cheaper winter gasoline,” De Haan told Arizona’s Family. “Now Phoenix does still have some regulations on the type of gas needed. But it’s still far easier to produce gas in these off peak months than when it is in the summer.”

“The news is good,” De Haan said. “Gas prices tend to fall right now. I don’t want to be too much of a pessimist, but what goes down will eventually go back up next spring. This is seasonal in nature. Gas prices always decline in the fall and winter. And then they will start to go back up next spring especially when areas of Arizona go back to their more expensive blends of summer gasoline.”

De Haan says prices could continue to fall 20 to 30 cents a gallon as we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, that is if there are no major pipeline or refinery issues. He also suggests shopping around because there can be a big difference in prices across the Valley.

If you want to find the cheapest gas in the Valley, Arizona’s Family does have a where you can check. It’s also available in the free AZFamily mobile app.

