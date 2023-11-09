Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Grayson Allen has career high in 3s, Phoenix Suns survive in OT over Bulls

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal holds up three fingers after sinking a three-point shot during...
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal holds up three fingers after sinking a three-point shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By David Baker and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Grayson Allen had a career-high 8 three-pointers and Bradley Beal scored 13 points in his debut for the Phoenix Suns and they held onto win 116-115over the Bulls in overtime in Chicago on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds and Kevin Durant added 25 points. The Suns overcame 22 turnovers to get the win.

With a minute left in overtime, Keita Bates-Diop hit a corner three to cut the Bulls’ lead to 115-114. Suns got the ball again and Kevin Durant missed a jumper but Jusuf Nurkic eventually got an offensive rebound and a layup to put the Suns up by one. DeMar DeRozan missed the game-winning pull-up jumper.

Suns had their chances to win the game with two minutes left up by two. Allen blocked Zach LaVine’s lay-up and got a steal on DeRozan. But they were their own worst enemy with two turnovers, which were a Kevin Durant travel and an offensive foul on Jusuf Nurkic. With the Suns up 107-105 with 25 seconds left in regulation, Jusuf Nurkic committed an offensive foul and DeMar DeRozan tied things up with a lay-up, sending the game to overtime.

Beal’s first two shots were three-pointers and he made both of them. But then he missed his next eight shots before hitting another three in the third quarter. He sat out the first seven games of the season because of a back injury. Acquired from Washington in June, the three-time All-Star guard played 23:33. The Suns still await Devin Booker’s return from a calf injury.

Nikola Vucevic scored 26 points for Chicago, which used a pair of gritty comebacks to make it a contest. Zach LaVine and DeRozan each had 22, and Alex Caruso came of the bench to add 19. Caruso, known for his defense, hit four point of five 3-point attempts. Allen scored 17 points in the second half.

Suns were up 88-76 with less than three minutes left in the third quarter but Phoenix kept turning the ball over and that helped a 16-0 for Bulls that put them ahead by three. Grayson Allen stopped the streak with a three-pointer to cut the lead to 92-91 Bulls.

The Suns led 24-6 with 5:52 left in the first quarter but the Bulls battled back, getting within 2 points in the second quarter, 51-59, thanks to a 7-0 run, capped off by a Cody White jumper. Chicago later got their first lead of the night, 53-52, after a put-back from Alex Caruso following a DeMar DeRozan miss. It ended up tied at the half at 57

The Suns return home on Friday to face the Los Angeles Lakers, the team’s first game in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament. The Bulls host Detroit on Sunday night.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State...
Bradley Beal makes debut, Booker out as Suns end road trip in Chicago
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives as Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7)...
Kevin Durant scores season-high 41 points, Suns snap 3-game skid with 120-106 win over Pistons
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant plays during an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in...
Phoenix Suns looking to grab road win against Detroit Pistons
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, left, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris during...
Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. lead 76ers past Phoenix 112-100 for fourth straight win