Former Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona says she was sexually assaulted while jogging in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Iowa authorities are searching for a suspect after former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) reported that she was sexually assaulted while out running on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa, just before 11 a.m. for a report of an assault. Authorities say a man assaulted McSally as she was jogging along the Missouri River under a bridge underpass near the Iowa-Nebraska border. McSally reportedly fought off the attacker and chased him near a bridge. However, she lost sight of the suspect before officers arrived, and he wasn’t found when police checked the area. McSally was in Omaha, Neb., for a speaking engagement.

McSally posted a video on Instagram describing the attack, saying a man came up behind her and put her in a bear hug before the assault. “I’m OK. But in this moment, I wanted to share that I chose to fight, and I’m OK right now in part because of that. It could have been much worse. I still have a lot to process,” she said.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man, 25 to 40 years old, with a stocky build. Council Bluffs Police are asking anyone with information to call (712) 328-4765.

McSally is a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who later represented Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House. In December 2018, she was appointed to the U.S. Senate to finish the term of the late Sen. John McCain. She lost the seat to Mark Kelly in the 2020 election.

