Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Former Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona says she was sexually assaulted while jogging in Iowa

U.S. senatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., celebrates her primary...
U.S. senatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., celebrates her primary election victory, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. McSally will face U.S. Rep. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., in the November election as they seek the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Iowa authorities are searching for a suspect after former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) reported that she was sexually assaulted while out running on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs, Iowa, just before 11 a.m. for a report of an assault. Authorities say a man assaulted McSally as she was jogging along the Missouri River under a bridge underpass near the Iowa-Nebraska border. McSally reportedly fought off the attacker and chased him near a bridge. However, she lost sight of the suspect before officers arrived, and he wasn’t found when police checked the area. McSally was in Omaha, Neb., for a speaking engagement.

McSally posted a video on Instagram describing the attack, saying a man came up behind her and put her in a bear hug before the assault. “I’m OK. But in this moment, I wanted to share that I chose to fight, and I’m OK right now in part because of that. It could have been much worse. I still have a lot to process,” she said.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man, 25 to 40 years old, with a stocky build. Council Bluffs Police are asking anyone with information to call (712) 328-4765.

McSally is a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who later represented Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House. In December 2018, she was appointed to the U.S. Senate to finish the term of the late Sen. John McCain. She lost the seat to Mark Kelly in the 2020 election.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on I-10 near Avondale Blvd.
Rollover crash on I-10 in Avondale leaves 1 person dead
File image
Phoenix Fire Department gears up to expand stations, hire more firefighters with new bond money
The crash was reported on I-17 near Bethany Home Road.
Crash slowing traffic on I-17 near Bethany Home Road in Phoenix
File image
Man in critical condition after being found in 6-foot hole in New River