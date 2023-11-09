Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

EV charger share app launches in Phoenix, promising cheaper charging

A new app called "Buzze" connects EV drivers with charging hosts. On Your Side's Susan Campbell has more on the service hailed as the "Airbnb" of EV charging.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Robin Davis loves her electric vehicle, but sometimes it’s challenging to find a public charger, and she’s cut it way too close. “Last night, I’m going to work. The closest one from my house was all full. Then you go to another one then they’re down, so you get to the other one and you’re out of a charge. Then you have to call for a tow truck to pick you up and take you to a charger,” Davis said. That’s happened to her twice. “I didn’t completely run out. I was smart enough to pull over in a plaza where there was food to sit and wait,” she said. “Four hours the first time. Five hours the second time.”

Now, she has more charging choices because she’s using a new app called Buzze. The company says it’s like Airbnb for EV chargers, connecting EV drivers with charging hosts. “For people who are renting their house or people who are living in apartments, they can’t put in an EV charger at home and this allows them to buy an EV and be able to charge it right in their neighborhood,” said Buzze CEO Aaron Lieberman.

To use Buzze, an EV driver opens the app, searches the map for a Buzze host nearby, requests an appointment, then drives there to plug in. “We expect people will be dropping off a car,” Lieberman said. “We’ve seen it in our beta testing. A lot of people come by at night. They plug in. They pick it up in the morning. Their car is ready to go.”

According to Lieberman, Buzze is more affordable than public charging. “We should be the cheapest out-of-home charging for EV drivers because we’re just paying the host what they pay, a little bit more, should be about 25 cents per kilowatt,” he said.

Tyler Williams has a level two charger at his home. He decided to be a Buzze host because he only uses his charger a couple nights a week. “It’s vacant and ready to be used by other cars,” he said. On a recent four hour charge, Williams made about $3 on top of the cost of electricity that’s covered. According to Buzze, hosts can make up to $400 a month if their charger is used regularly. Hosts are able to set their own availability. “We block times off when we’re charging, so it’s not interfering with that,” Williams said. “This is working!”

Currently, the company has about 60 hosts across the Valley. “Our whole goal is to eventually help get a million EVs on the road,” Lieberman said. “That’s going to be all across the United States, and frankly beyond. I’m from Phoenix. We wanted to start here, where I know all the streets and everything else, but our goal is start in Phoenix this fall and roll out all across the country this next year.”

Through November 15, Buzze is offering free charging. “Buzze is safe and secure. We know a lot about everybody on the platform,” Lieberman said. “We also provide a protection guarantee for the homeowner. We’ll cover up to $10,000 in damages if anything goes wrong, but this is really about neighbors connecting with neighbors helping people right in your neighborhood among those EV drivers.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
For HOAs with parking rules before 2015, homeowners will have to vote to keep them or not...
New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

A new app called "Buzze" connects EV drivers with charging hosts. On Your Side's Susan Campbell...
New affordable EV charging option available in Arizona
Ruth Canidate's home is in shambles after a contractor walked off the job and the Registrar of...
Family says Arizona Registrar of Contractors failed to act after contractor left them high and dry
A Phoenix family says a contractor took their money but never finished it, and now the AZ...
Family says contractor left their home in shambles while AZROC refuses to take action
Phil Maron says he’s another homeowner who fell victim to a Phoenix company called RKO...
More Valley homeowners say RKO Construction ripped them off