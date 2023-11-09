Your Life
Crash slowing traffic on I-17 near Bethany Home Road in Phoenix

The crash was reported on I-17 near Bethany Home Road.
The crash was reported on I-17 near Bethany Home Road.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash is blocking several lanes on a busy Phoenix freeway early Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported on I-17 northbound near Bethany Home Road around 12:30 p.m.

It’s unclear how many people were injured or what led up to the crash. Arizona’s Family has reached out to Department of Public Safety troopers and the Phoenix Fire Dept. for more information. For traffic updates, click or tap here.

