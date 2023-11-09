Crash slowing traffic on I-17 near Bethany Home Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash is blocking several lanes on a busy Phoenix freeway early Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported on I-17 northbound near Bethany Home Road around 12:30 p.m.

It’s unclear how many people were injured or what led up to the crash. Arizona’s Family has reached out to Department of Public Safety troopers and the Phoenix Fire Dept. for more information. For traffic updates, click or tap here.

I-17 northbound near Bethany Home: A crash is blocking the right two lanes. pic.twitter.com/wH0j7nclsq — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 9, 2023

