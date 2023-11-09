Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Bruce Willis’ daughter gives update on her dad’s health

Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit...
Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit celebrating 'The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion' in 2009.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini | File image)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis gave an update on her dad’s health.

“He is the same, which I think in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for,” Tallulah Willis said on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The “Die Hard” actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.

According to the Mayo Clinic, FTD is an “umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.” Those regions on the cortex are generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

Last month, Bruce Willis’ friend Glenn Gordon Caron told The New York Post Bruce Willis is nonverbal.

“All those language skills are no longer available to him and yet he’s still Bruce,” Caron said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say
There was no pool party at Chase Field for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series....
No pool for you! Rangers blocked from celebrating in Diamondbacks pool
Arizona's Family coverage of the November 7, 2023 local elections.
Live Updates: Election Day results from around Arizona

Latest News

According to the Tombstone Marshal's Office, someone stole money left at some graves at...
Graves at historic Arizona cemetery desecrated
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts when being asked about Taylor Swift in...
Travis Kelce is planning to join Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour, sources say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden goes to an Illinois auto plant saved by a labor deal as he promotes a worker-centered economy
FILE - Matt Ulrich won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago...
Former NFL lineman, Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41
The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Transgender student loses lead theater role in ‘Oklahoma!’ over gender policy