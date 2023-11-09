Alanis Morissette announces summer tour with Joan Jett

(Gray News) – Alanis Morissette is hitting the road next summer on The Triple Moon Tour, she announced Thursday.

Supporting acts include Joan Jett and Morgan Wade.

The tour will stop in 31 cities, starting June 9 in Phoenix and ending Aug. 10 in Inglewood, California.

General on-sale starts Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can sign up for a presale code for early access to tickets on Morissette’s website here.

Here is the full list of tour dates:

June 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

June 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

June 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 06 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

July 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug. 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 03 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater

Aug. 04 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug. 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 08 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Aug. 10 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

