70s around Phoenix for now, with a return to 80s soon!

Veteran’s Day looks perfect for a parade!
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a dry, cool and nice Thursday across the Valley, with most cities seeing highs in the 70s! It’s still windy along the Colorado River Valley with a Wind Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. MST.

Cooler air behind a low-pressure system brought our highs down below normal, but it will also bring much cooler temperatures Friday morning. Overnight lows will be slightly above 50 degrees with upper 40s possible in some Valley locations.

The cooler temperatures won’t last long as high pressure builds into the forecast area. Highs will quickly rise back into the 80s by Saturday. Veterans Day looks sunny and perfect, with a high of 82 degrees.

Mid to upper 80s will be the range Sunday through Wednesday of next week. A storm building in the Gulf of Alaska has the potential to bring a major weather change for our forecast area by the end of next week with a slight chance of rain entering the forecast. There will definitely be clouds and cooler weather by next Thursday and Friday.

