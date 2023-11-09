Your Life
1 dead, 3 hurt after SUV drives off roadway at Phoenix South Mountain Preserve

A person died after an SUV rolled over in Phoenix's South Mountain Preserve.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others are seriously injured after an SUV went off-road at a high rate of speed and crashed at South Mountain Preserve in Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say crews were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Las Lomitas Street in the South Mountain Preserve just after 3 p.m. According to Phoenix police, four people were in an SUV when the driver lost control “likely due to speed” and rolled over. One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other three were rushed to the hospital.

Arizona’s Family News helicopter was over the accident involving an SUV that was well off the roadway and into the desert. Extensive front-end damage was also visible.

Other information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

