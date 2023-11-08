Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘World’s loneliest sheep’ rescued from cliff base after 2 years

This sheep is lonely no more. (ALS COUZENS DESIGNS, ANIMAL RISING, DALSCONE FARM, FACEBOOK, THE SHEEP GAME, ACTIONNETWORK.ORG, BBC.COM, SONY MUSIC, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:44 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROMARTY FIRTH, Scotland (CNN) - The “world’s loneliest sheep” is lonely no more after being rescued from a cliff in Scotland.

The sheep, dubbed Fiona, lived in a cave at the base of a cliff in the Cromarty Firth for at least two years. It’s presumed she fell down the hill when she was young, but no one had the will or a way to rescue her – until now.

A group of five farmers rescued Fiona on Saturday by climbing down the cliff, putting her in a canvas feed bag with a hole for her nose and winching her up.

“She was so relaxed throughout the whole thing. As we were bringing her up, she was actually nibbling at the grass. It was surreal. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Cammy Wilson, who helped with the rescue.

Fiona was looking pretty scraggly, but even after they sheared off 20 pounds of wool, she was still overweight. She was taken to Dalscone Farm Fun, a farm park the public pays to visit.

The farm says a veterinarian examined Fiona, and she had no worms or flukes.

Animal rights activists started a petition to send Fiona to a sanctuary, and they protested outside the farm. The activists had been visiting the sheep in recent days, getting her used to people before they say they planned to bring her up, but the farmers beat them to it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

He made threats to the officers while in the back of a squad car.
New video shows ex-Coyotes player making violent threats toward Scottsdale police
This sheep is lonely no more. (ALS COUZENS DESIGNS, ANIMAL RISING, DALSCONE FARM, FACEBOOK, THE...
Sheep rescued after being stuck at bottom of cliff for 2 years
FILE - Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks during a news conference on May 25, 2023, on Capitol...
House votes to censure Rep. Tlaib over her Israel-Hamas rhetoric in a stunning rebuke
Makaylia Jolley, 21, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after...
Mother sentenced in murder of 7-week-old girl thrown into concrete