Veteran’s Day deals and freebies across the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a time to thank our veterans for their service to our country, and they can also score some sweet deals this weekend. Many restaurants around the Valley and nation will be thanking veterans and active duty service members with special deals, discounts and more!

Angry Crab Shack -- Veterans receive 10% off their meal with a valid ID.

Applebee’s -- Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a FREE meal at select Applebee’s locations. On Saturday, veterans can select from eight delicious entrees if they dine in. Not only do veterans eat free, but they also receive a $5 bounce-back card for a future visit! For more about the deal, click or tap here.

Bar Louie -- Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on Nov. 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

Benihana -- Veterans can enjoy a free appetizer with the purchase of any lunch or dinner entree on Saturday.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse -- Our veterans can enjoy a sweet treat at BJ’s restaurant this Saturday! Veterans can receive a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with a minimum purchase of $11.95. Current and former military who dine in on Saturday can also receive a free appetizer coupon on their next visit. Click or tap here for information.

Buffalo Wild Wings -- Vets can enjoy a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries with a valid ID. The deal is available for dine-in.

California Pizza Kitchen -- In honor of Veteran’s Day, vets can receive a complimentary non-alcoholic drink and a choice of one entree from the restaurant’s prix fixed menu. Guests will also receive a BOGO free pizza, pasta or salad if they come back between Nov. 12-21. For more information, click or tap here.

Chili’s -- Choose from some delicious favorites and get a free entree at Chili’s this Veteran’s Day. Guests can choose between an Old Timer with Cheese, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla, Three-Piece Crispers with fries or chili or soup with a side salad. A valid military ID must be shown. For more information or to find a Chili’s near you, click here.

Circle K -- Guests can stop in and get a free coffee through the Circle K app nationwide on Nov. 11. To redeem, download the Circle K mobile app and click under the ‘Deals’ tab. Valid only at participating locations.

Dave & Buster’s -- Grab some grub and play some games at D&B! Stop by on Veteran’s Day weekend and grab a free entree up to $20 and a $10 Power Card — all for free! For more information, click here.

Denny’s -- Get a hearty breakfast, all for free at Denny’s! Guests with a valid military ID can enjoy a complimentary Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon. The meal includes two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links, and two eggs cooked any style. For more information, click here.

Dunkin’ -- Start your day off with a sweet treat! Vets can grab a free donut on Nov. 11 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants.

Einstein Bros. Bagels -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store on Nov. 11.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers -- All veterans who visit Freddy’s can enjoy a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card. Cards can be redeemed through Nov. 30, 2023. For more information, click or tap here.

Fogo de Chao -- This weekend, veterans can get a 50% discount off the Full Churrasco Experience, and all their guests will get a 10% discount off the Full Churrasco Experience. The deal runs from Friday through Sunday. Must present valid military ID.

Golden Corral -- Golden Corral will be hosting their Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. to close. Veterans will receive a free “thank you” meal. For more information, click here.

IHOP -- Enjoy a stack of pancakes this weekend! On Saturday, veterans can get Red, White and Blueberry pancakes on the house from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click or tap here.

Krispy Kreme -- Veterans get a free coffee and donut on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at participating locations.

Little Caesars -- Enjoy a free lunch combo, which includes 4 slices of Detroit-style deep-dish pizza and a 20-oz drink. ID is required, and the deal runs between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Macayo’s -- Enjoy a free entree from Macayo’s Veteran’s Day menu, including an original chimichanga, carne asada burro, fiesta salad and more! For more information, click here.

Menchie’s -- Want a sweet treat this weekend? Menchie’s is thanking all veterans with free froyo on Veterans Day. Visit your local restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 11 and get your first 6oz of froyo free! For more information or to find a location, click or tap here.

Miracle Mile Deli -- Vets can receive 20% off their dine-in or takeout orders.

Mod Pizza -- Craving a pizza this Veteran’s Day? On Saturday, veterans and active service members can visit their local MOD location and receive a boy one MOD-size pizza or salad and get another MOD-size pizza or salad for free. The offer is limited to one per customer and is valid in-store with an ID. To find your local MOD location, please visit https://locations.modpizza.com/usa.

Native Grill & Wings -- Guests who dine in can treat themselves to a choice of ½ LB Stripper Combo, ½ LB Boneless Combo or Native Burger w/ fries for free on Nov. 11. Veterans must present their military ID or wear their military uniform. Visit nativegrillandwings.com.

Outback Steakhouse -- Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any beverage for dine-in on Nov. 11. The restaurant is also offering a $10 bonus for all active and retired personnel who visit on Nov. 11. The offer is valid through Nov. 12, 2023 - Dec. 17, 2023. To find a location, click here.

RA Sushi -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free shareable on Nov. 11. Visit the RA Sushi website for locations.

Red Lobster -- Guests with a valid military ID can score a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an entrée specific to the holiday: veterans shrimp and chips.

Red Robin -- This Veterans Day, guests can chow down and enjoy a complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger on Saturday, Nov. 11. The popular burger comes with American cheese, Red’s Secret Tavern Sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, all piled high on a toasted brioche bun. Don’t forget the bottomless steak fries! For more information, click here.

Sonic -- Customers can grab $0.99 Fritos chili cheese jr. wraps on Nov. 11.

Starbucks -- On Nov. 11, the popular coffee spot is offering a free tall hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.

Streets of New York -- A 20% discount will be available for veterans on Veterans Day. Offer valid at participating locations only. Discount not valid on alcohol.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub -- Thirsty Lion will be offering a free entrée and non-alcoholic drinks from a specialty menu for veterans. The offer will be valid on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Desert Ridge, SanTan Village and Chandler Viridian, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Tempe location. For more information, visit www.thirstyliongastropub.com.

Torchy’s Tacos -- On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free taco and beverage. Offer available in-person only. Must present military ID or proof of service.

Wendy’s -- Grab a free breakfast combo with a valid military ID at participating locations on Nov. 11.

White Castle -- On Saturday, all veterans and active-duty service members can receive free individual combo meals or a breakfast combo meal.

