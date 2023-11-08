Your Life
Temperatures in Arizona drop, winds pick up in western part of the state

Still windy for western Arizona
Overnight lows across the Valley on Wednesday will be cooler, with lows in the mid-50s.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s sunny and much cooler this Wednesday, with highs dropping about 10 degrees on average across the Valley. Still windy in western Arizona, with a wind advisory still in place for much of the Colorado River Valley area through Thursday night. Overnight lows across the Valley on Wednesday will be cooler, with lows in the mid-50s and lower 50s in the lower elevations.

Thursday, look for sunny and cool conditions, with highs around 80 degrees. As we push forward into Veterans Day weekend, a weak high-pressure system will be building in from the west, pushing our highs a few degrees each day to the mid-80s.

So our stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures will start again next week. Several disturbances in the Gulf of Alaska could bring the potential of a weather pattern change at the end of next week.

