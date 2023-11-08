Take a ride through Old Town Scottsdale with Pair a Dice Carriages

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you’re enjoying a day in Old Town Scottsdale, and you hear the clippity clop of a horse-drawn carriage, you know your day took a magical turn. Taylor van Zyl, owner of Pair A Dice Carriages, understands the beauty of horses. She grew up as a horse enthusiast and horsewoman, dabbling in many sectors of the equine industry throughout her life. She always lived, breathed and dreamed about horses. She started driving horses in 2013, and her passion for draft horses and the draft horse industry took off from there.

Taylor started Pair A Dice Carriages in 2018 to share her love for these incredible animals. Mac and Mike were her original horses that allowed her vision to come to fruition. The three promoted the draft and carriage horse business, doing carriage rides and events for the first few years. When Mark Drummond joined in 2020, the business started to grow. It is more than just a business for Taylor and Mark; the horses are their family, and they love sharing them with the community and customers. The horse has been a key component of building the American dream throughout history, and they have been everything in building and growing Pair A Dice Carriages. Every year, in addition to doing carriage rides in Old Town Scottsdale, they offer services for weddings, parades, private events, and stagecoach bookings.

Christmas is a busy season for Pair A Dice Carriages, with daily events in Peoria and Chandler. In the last year and a half, Pair A Dice Carriages has taken on draft horse showing and training. Wrangler and Levi joined the team in 2021, and they have several other team members now as well. Mac passed away suddenly in September, and Mike has become the ‘Godfather’ of the herd, watching over and teaching the ropes to the young horses they take in for training.

Pair A Dice Carriages now heads to Cody, Wyoming, in the summertime to get out of the Arizona summer heat for the safety of the horses. They are a part of the historic Cody gunfighter show, the Cody Nite Rodeo and a staple in town with their stagecoach rides at the Irma Hotel. The horses and humans of Pair A Dice Carriages love and appreciate each other, and with that bond, the teamwork is unsurpassable.

“Let a horse whisper in your ear and breathe on your heart. You will never regret it.”

Pair a Dice Carriages

