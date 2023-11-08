St. Mary’s Food Bank 9,000 short of turkey goal to feed needy Arizona families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — St. Mary’s Food Bank wants to give out 21,000 turkeys this Thanksgiving, the number the nonprofit gave to needy Arizona families in 2022. But the food bank has a problem and needs your help reaching its goal.

With two weeks left until Thanksgiving Day, St. Mary’s has 12,000 turkeys so far and about 9,000 turkeys short of the goal. The food bank has put out a call to action to businesses, organizations, and the public for turkey donations, holiday foods, or cash donations to reach its goal of providing food for every family who visits St. Mary’s.

If you have the means and goodwill to help, the food bank says donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its locations in Phoenix and Surprise. If you would like to donate money, you can go to the nonprofit’s website. You can also visit the Phoenix Police Department’s Desert Horizon Precinct next Thursday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Also, next weekend, Saturday, Nov. 18, St. Mary’s is hosting its annual Super Saturday Turkey Drive, where food bank employees and volunteers from Albertsons and Safeway St. Mary’s says $20 can put a turkey on the table for Thanksgiving.

Locations

St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix: 2831 N. 31st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009 | 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s Food Bank in Surprise: 13050 W. Elm St., Surprise, AZ 85378 | 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Phoenix PD Desert Horizon: 16030 North 56th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85254 | Nov. 9, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

