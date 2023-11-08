Your Life
Phoenix voters approve $500M in bonds; here’s what it means for residents

It’s the first bond on the ballot for Phoenix in nearly two decades. Mayor Kate Gallego joined Arizona's Family on what the money means for residents.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix voters approved all four bonds on the November ballot, allocating $500 million in direct investments expected to bring Arizona State University’s medical school to downtown Phoenix, reduce 911 response times, and build more fire stations.

It’s the first bond on the ballot for the City of Phoenix in nearly two decades. Mayor Kate Gallego celebrated the city’s election win, adding that this funding is essential to continue developing the growing demand for services as the population expands rapidly. All four bond measures passed by double-digit margins. See the latest election results here.

“Thanks to our voters, Phoenix will be able to devote funding towards new libraries, new and improved fire stations, a one-of-a-kind ASU medical school, a long overdue Latino Cultural Center, and so much more,” Gallego said. “This down-payment on our future will help us meet the demands we’re facing as a growing city.”

The City of Phoenix says about $214 million will be used to improve fire, police, roads, and pedestrian walkways. Another $109 million will be allocated to libraries, parks, and historic preservation projects. An additional $114 million will be set aside for education, economic development and arts and culture projects. Finally, $63 million will go towards affordable housing development and creating a new senior center.

“Our district has long awaited the promised amenities in the GO Bond, particularly the Estrella Civic Space Park and Library. I’m thrilled that the passage of the GO Bond will secure those investments,” Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari said. “This historic GO Bond package will secure our city’s future as a sustainable, equitable and welcoming city.”

City officials expect to start planning and approving bond spending starting in January 2024. Phoenix residents and visitors should start noticing renovations at city parks, new libraries, and firefighting response improvements within the year as other projects get underway.

