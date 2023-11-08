Phoenix Rising FC advances to play Charleston in USL Championship Final this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Sacramento Republic on Saturday, Phoenix Rising FC has advanced to the USL Championship Final to be played this Sunday.

Sacramento struck first during Saturday’s match at Heart Health Park in California following a turnover at midfield, giving the home team a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Rising’s Panos Armenakas nearly tied the game in the 38th minute before a Sacramento defender blocked the shot at the last second.

Midfielder Carlos Harvey got Phoenix on the board in the 80th minute. Then Rising rode the momentum until midfielder Emil Cuello, who formerly played for Sacramento, sailed one past the Republic goalkeeper in the second minute of stoppage time, securing the victory.

Rising will now face Charleston Battery in the USL Championship Final on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. MST, in Charleston, S.C. Watch it live on ESPN2.

