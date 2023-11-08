Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Children’s set to open new Glendale hospital next week

The hospital is located north of the Abrazo Arrowhead campus in Glendale.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Children’s expansion in the West Valley is finally here, more than two years after the initial announcement.

“This need is especially pressing in the West Valley, where booming population growth has spiked the demand for pediatric health care services.” said Robert L. Meyer, president and CEO of Phoenix Children’s.

Back in 2021, the health care provider announced it would work to create a hospital at its Southwest Campus. In total, 24 inpatient beds, six operating rooms, and 30 emergency trauma bays will now be available for pediatric patients in the West Valley.

Arizona’s Family has previously reported on the extensive growth in the area, and Phoenix Children’s estimated that the population would expand by 100,000 by the end of the decade alone. This latest build showcases Phoenix Children’s services at more than 40 locations throughout Arizona. They are currently working to build an East Valley hospital on the Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center campus.

The hospital is located north of the Abrazo Arrowhead campus at 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Click/tap here for a map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

Carlsbad Tavern is located near Osborn and Hayden Road.
GMAZ Happy Hour: Carlsbad Tavern in Scottsdale
The hospital is located north of the Abrazo Arrowhead campus in Glendale.
Phoenix Children's expands to new campus in the West Valley
Christmas is a busy season for Pair A Dice Carriages, with daily events in Peoria and Chandler.
Take a ride through Old Town Scottsdale with Pair a Dice Carriages
Every year, in addition to doing carriage rides in Old Town Scottsdale, they offer services for...
Horse-drawn carriage business offering rides across Arizona
Taylor van Zyl, owner of Pair A Dice Carriages, started Pair A Dice Carriages in 2018 to share...
Experience Western lifestyle with a carriage ride in Old Town Scottsdale