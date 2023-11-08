Phoenix Children’s set to open new Glendale hospital next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Children’s expansion in the West Valley is finally here, more than two years after the initial announcement.

“This need is especially pressing in the West Valley, where booming population growth has spiked the demand for pediatric health care services.” said Robert L. Meyer, president and CEO of Phoenix Children’s.

Back in 2021, the health care provider announced it would work to create a hospital at its Southwest Campus. In total, 24 inpatient beds, six operating rooms, and 30 emergency trauma bays will now be available for pediatric patients in the West Valley.

Arizona’s Family has previously reported on the extensive growth in the area, and Phoenix Children’s estimated that the population would expand by 100,000 by the end of the decade alone. This latest build showcases Phoenix Children’s services at more than 40 locations throughout Arizona. They are currently working to build an East Valley hospital on the Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center campus.

The hospital is located north of the Abrazo Arrowhead campus at 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Click/tap here for a map.

