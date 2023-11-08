Your Life
NTSB report: Plane flying low, wings rocking before crash that killed 3 in Williams

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities from the National Transportation Safety Board have released more details into the moments leading up to a plane crash that left three dead in Williams last month.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, a Piper PA-28 went down shortly after leaving H.A. Clark Memorial Field Airport in Williams. The pilot, 31-year-old Hyemoon Kim from South Korea, flight instructor, 44-year-old Christopher Evans from La Mesa, California, and passenger, 51-year-old Dakota L. Almazan from Las Vegas, were all killed in the crash. The plane was registered to a flight school out of San Diego called First Flight Corp.

According to Flight Aware, Kim took off from the North Las Vegas Airport just after 9:30 a.m. According to a witness, the airplane slowly began climbing. The plane continued flying above the runway for about a quarter mile before it took a slight left turn. The NTSB says the plane “appeared to slow, lose altitude, and stall.” Another witness reported the plane was flying low with its wings rocking, officials said. The plane climbed to about 9,100 feet and was last seen in Kingman before it went down.

Debris was found in an open field, and the plane was located 90 feet away from where it first crashed. The NTSB says the terrain where the crash happened was flat, rocky and “heavily populated” with sagebrush.

Arizona’s Family previously spoke with the owner of San Diego Flight Training International, where Kim and Evans had ties to. Owner Philip Thalheimer said the two men learned to fly at the school, and Evans became a flight instructor.

