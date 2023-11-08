New video shows ex-Coyotes player making violent threats toward Scottsdale police

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A newly released video filled with profanities, racial slurs, and threats made by a former Arizona Coyotes player

Scottsdale Police found Alexander Galchenyuk Jr. sitting in the passenger seat of a BMW drunk after involved in a hit-and-run crash on July 9 near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. Galchenyuk allegedly told an officer he was going to cut him up. Shortly after, another officer arrived, and both pulled Galchenyuk from the SUV and held him on the ground while putting Galchenyuk in handcuffs. Police say Galchenyuk’s father had just put his son in the passenger seat after finding the intoxicated hockey player stumbling in the street. Galchenyuk’s father told officers he had never seen his son act that way.

He was cut less than two weeks after the team signed him to a 1-year contract on July 1. (Scottsdale Police Department)

Video from inside the police cruiser shows Galchenyuk in handcuffs making disturbing promises. “If you cut me across, they’ll chop your liver across,” Galchenyuk said. “All your kids and wives and daughters will die. I’ll make sure of that.” The video also shows Galchenyuk threatening to kill officers’ families, saying, “One phone call and you’re all dead, your whole family, your bloodline is dead,” and “Your friends are going to get murdered; you know that [expletive].”

Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk skates down ice against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin | AP)

The Coyotes cut ties with Galchenyuk, and he’s now playing in a professional league in Russia. Galchenyuk later apologized and said he would be seeking help.

