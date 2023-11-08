New Arizona law gets rid of certain parking rules in HOA communities

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A new bill recently passed by the state Legislature requires ungated communities with a homeowners association to decide whether to keep their existing parking restrictions. The new bill only applies to parking rules that were established before January 2015.

“A lot of these communities were not designed to have people with (having) multiple cars and multiple family members who drive,” said Johnathan Dessaules, an attorney with the Dessaules Law Group.

Up until now, homeowners associations throughout Arizona have been able to set the rules for parking in their neighborhood, even public parking. But a new law that was passed in April declared that HOAs can’t regulate parking on public streets if their ordinances were passed in 2015 or later. However, for those communities who have parking rules on the books before Dec. 31, 2014, they can vote on whether to keep them or ditch them.

The new law hopes to update these old parking restrictions as our city grows. “It gives owners the right to say that these parking restrictions don’t make any sense today,” Dessaules said. The HOAs with the old rules must vote on the parking restrictions by June 30, 2025.

If the homeowners vote to eliminate them, the city will take control of parking enforcement. The new bill does not apply to one-way streets, privately owned road, or condominiums.

