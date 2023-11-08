Your Life
Maricopa County attorney indicts 2 California women for string of retail burglaries

The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has announced the indictment of two California women accused in a string of retail thefts across the Valley.

Prosecutors said that the pair, identified as 30-year-old Ishanae Morgan Turner and 29-year-old Devony Candy Reneau, traveled four separate times from Orange County to the Phoenix Area in September and October. Once in the Valley, prosecutors allege they would orchestrate and steal from retail stores in Phoenix, Anthem, Gilbert, Glendale, Queen Creek and Scottsdale.

The indictment alleges they stole a large number of items from 12 cosmetics, pharmacy, and grocery stores. Ultimately, they were spotted on Oct. 24 and were taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit where the women allegedly jumped out of the car and ran off.

The women are accused of stealing over $24,000 in merchandise from stores like Ulta, Walmart and Walgreens.

“On a short trip to Phoenix, these women did a great deal of damage,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “These were not one-off cases. We are not talking about shoplifting. These defendants took time to carefully plan what they intended to do, which is the essence of organized crime. Unchecked, this is the kind of activity that becomes rampant in big cities, and I am simply not willing to tolerate it here. My office stands ready to prosecute these cases and send a clear message to thieves, and to their larger criminal organizations, that we will catch you and hold you accountable.”

Authorities say the women were also identified as suspects in other organized retail thefts across California and Nevada. Both also have prior convictions. Turner now faces 12 felony counts of theft and one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement. As for Reneau, she faces 10 felony theft charges. Booking photos were not immediately available.

Last year, Arizona’s Family reported that Mitchell vowed that retail theft would not be prosecuted “lightly” like she claims it does in other states.

“This is not the state you want to be in to mimic the behavior you are seeing on the news and other parts of the country such as Los Angeles,” Mitchell said. The county’s top prosecutor says would-be thieves need to understand retail theft is something that will not be handled lightly by her office. “I do not want to see Maricopa County or Phoenix or other surrounding areas turn into the hellscape that is Los Angeles,” she told reporters during a Sept. 6, 2022 news conference.

