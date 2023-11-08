Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Many Arizona child care centers may raise prices after federal COVID-19 funding ends

Cash from the COVID-19 federal stimulus package ended in September and that means child care providers in Arizona are likely to raise their rates.
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Beth Brantley is the owner of Bright Ideas Childcare in Tempe, one of many pre-schools and early childhood development centers that will be increasing their prices after federal funding to help the child care industry comes to an end. “We’re going to be forced to raise our rates, and with that, parents are going to have to choose: can they afford to go to work? Can they afford to stay home?” said Brantley. “This is going to happen in most households that have early childhood care.”

The massive COVID-19 stimulus package pumped more than $1.3 billion into Arizona’s child care industry to keep businesses from going out of business, and help parents keep working. But the much-needed assistance stopped rolling at the end of September, leaving child care centers in limbo, wondering how to make up for the lost revenue.

Bright Ideas received about $13,000-$14,000 a month. It was money Brantley said was used to hire quality staff members and provide a better wage. The nonprofit First Things First released a video to inform the public about the impact that not having the federal funding will have on Arizona families and businesses. “Child care is what allows parents to go to work,” said Angela Rabago with First Things First. “It allows businesses to have workers and investment in kids’ future, so child care really holds up every sector of our economy.”

President Joe Biden has requested another $16 billion in supplemental funding to help the child care industry nationwide, but so far, there’s been little movement in Congress to push the bill through. “The hope is that Congress recognizes the need,” said Brantley. “Because this affects whether or not parents can afford to go to work.”

Rabago said that Arizona does not currently provide any state subsidies for child care, which is why families and business owners will be urging the state Legislature to provide child care assistance during its next session.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood

Latest News

Northern Arizona Healthcare is trying to move the hospital 7 miles south to build a larger,...
Early results show Flagstaff voters rejecting new hospital plan
File photo of elk in December 2021.
Mohave County woman dies after being trampled by an elk
Altogether, there were 63 fraudulent charges Shay Conklin didn’t recognize, totaling nearly...
Fountain Hills mom battles banking app ‘Chime’ over fraudulent charges
Altogether, there were 63 fraudulent charges from countries like Nigeria that she didn’t...
Fountain Hills mom battles banking app ‘Chime’ over fraudulent charges