Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Live updates: Election Day results from around Arizona

School overrides, bonds, and budget increases are on the line across the state.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In what’s dubbed an “off-season” election, it’s anything but to several local jurisdictions around Arizona who are hoping voters approve school overrides, municipal and school district bonds, and budget increases. To see the latest unofficial results from your county, click one of the links below.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates as the results come in.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood

Latest News

Voters across Arizona are making their voices heard on overrides, school district bonds budgets...
Arizona communities deciding on budgets, school bonds on Election Day
FILE - A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation...
Election Day is today; here’s what’s on the ballot in Maricopa County
The city of Mesa is only using federal money to convert the Grand Hotel.
Mesa City Council votes 4-3 to convert Grand Hotel to facility for homeless
By a narrow margin, the Mesa City Council approved transforming the Grand Hotel on Main Street...
Mesa City Council approves converting hotel into homeless shelter