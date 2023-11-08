Mohave County woman dies after being trampled by an elk

KINGMAN, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman has died more than a week after an elk trampled her at her home about 15 miles southeast of Kingman, the Arizona Game & Fish Department said on Tuesday.

The attack happened on the afternoon of Oct. 26 at the house in the Pine Lake community in the Hualapai Mountains. Her husband was in Kingman at the time. When he returned around 6 p.m., he found his wife on the ground in the backyard with severe injuries. There was a bucket of spilled corn nearby, which may have been why the elk was there.

The husband called 911, and his wife was taken to the Kingman Regional Medical Center before going to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. AZGFD says the husband told them his wife was put into a medically-induced coma. On Friday, the woman died. The agency says it’s believed to be the first deadly elk attack in Arizona. The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner ruled the death as an accident.

Game and Fish said officers went door to door after the attack and after the woman died and put signs on door knobs that tell people not to approach or feed elk in the area. Feeding is one of the main reasons why wildlife gets violent toward humans. Game and Fish said in 2015, two kids were hurt when a food-seeking elk circled a picnic table where they were eating in the Hualapai Mountains. In 2021, an elk severely injured a woman’s head after it got used to humans in Pine.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.