High school in Phoenix holding annual food drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | The students at Xavier College Prep are hosting the school's annual food drive.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We know a lot of people are struggling right now to make ends meet and are turning to local food banks for help. But food banks need help, too, which is why students at Xavier College Prep near 7th Street and Highland Avenue are doing Something Good and hosting their annual canned food drive to help benefit St. Vincent de Paul.

We love hearing about Something Good happening in our community. So if you know someone or see a business spreading kindness or doing something good, go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

