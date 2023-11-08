Family asks for help after woman found shot to death in car at Phoenix park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a woman who was found shot to death inside her car at a Phoenix park earlier this year is asking for the public’s help in solving her murder. Silent Witness is also offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of 29-year-old Karrissa Danyelle Hamilton.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, Phoenix police responded to reports of an injured person at Steele Indian School Park near Central Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers soon found a gray Nissan Altima parked on the southeast side of the park with the engine running. Hamilton was found shot inside and later died at the scene.

Nine months later, homicide detectives have few leads in Hamilton’s death. On Wednesday afternoon, Silent Witness is hosting a news conference with several of Hamilton’s family members to ask for help in finding her killer. Arizona’s Family will be livestreaming the event beginning at 1 p.m. MST.

“The Phoenix Police Department, in conjunction with Silent Witness, are reaching out to all community members to help Karrissa’s family in understanding what led to her violent and tragic loss,” Silent Witness said in a news release.

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000. Hamilton’s family has also contributed $8,000, adding to a possible $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers. You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

Karrissa Danyelle Hamilton, 29, was found shot to death in a car at Steele Indian School park on Feb. 5, 2023. (Silent Witness)

