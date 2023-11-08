Dierks Bentley to headline Thursday night at 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the most well-known country stars will be coming to Scottsdale during WM Phoenix Open next year! Country singer Dierks Bentley will headline the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest. He joins fellow singers and headliners Hardy and Bailey Zimmerman for the four-day event.

The Phoenix native is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, along with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick. Bentley has been a fan favorite in the country music scene, with popular songs like “What Was I Thinkin,’” “Free and Easy,” “Walking Each Other Home,” and more! The concert series will kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and run through Feb. 10 as part of the WM Phoenix Open. More headliners will be announced at later dates.

“Dierks is obviously a fan favorite and one of the Birds Nest all-time best performers,” said 2024 Tournament Chairman George Thimsen. “We’re extremely excited to welcome him back to one of the Valley’s best concert venues and can’t wait to see his set under the lights at ‘The People’s Open.’”

Tickets for Thursday’s show will go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com. Doors open each day at 3:30 p.m. Along with live music, the popular event features outdoor games, entertainment and a variety of food and drink options. Opening acts will perform on the main stage at 6:30 p.m. each night, and headliners are scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m. General admission tickets start at $95, while VIP tickets are available starting at $325 each. For more information, click or tap here.

