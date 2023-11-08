Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Dierks Bentley to headline Thursday night at 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest

The Phoenix native is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Feb. 8, along with special guests...
The Phoenix native is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Feb. 8, along with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick.(Coors Light Birds Nest)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the most well-known country stars will be coming to Scottsdale during WM Phoenix Open next year! Country singer Dierks Bentley will headline the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest. He joins fellow singers and headliners Hardy and Bailey Zimmerman for the four-day event.

The Phoenix native is scheduled to perform on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, along with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick. Bentley has been a fan favorite in the country music scene, with popular songs like “What Was I Thinkin,’” “Free and Easy,” “Walking Each Other Home,” and more! The concert series will kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and run through Feb. 10 as part of the WM Phoenix Open. More headliners will be announced at later dates.

“Dierks is obviously a fan favorite and one of the Birds Nest all-time best performers,” said 2024 Tournament Chairman George Thimsen. “We’re extremely excited to welcome him back to one of the Valley’s best concert venues and can’t wait to see his set under the lights at ‘The People’s Open.’”

Tickets for Thursday’s show will go on sale Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com. Doors open each day at 3:30 p.m. Along with live music, the popular event features outdoor games, entertainment and a variety of food and drink options. Opening acts will perform on the main stage at 6:30 p.m. each night, and headliners are scheduled to perform at 8:30 p.m. General admission tickets start at $95, while VIP tickets are available starting at $325 each. For more information, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

FILE - Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) were both featured in People magazine's 2023...
Kelce brothers featured in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) eludes the reach of Cincinnati Bengals...
Cardinals’ running back James Conner returns from injured reserve
After defeating Sacramento, Phoenix Rising is set to take on Charleston Battery in the USL...
Phoenix Rising FC advances to play Charleston in USL Championship Final this weekend
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State...
Bradley Beal questionable, Booker out as Suns end road trip in Chicago