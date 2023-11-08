Cold front pushing across Arizona today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Weather changes arrive today across Arizona with a cold front cutting through the state. Winds picked up yesterday ahead of the front, and today will be breezy again. The strongest winds today will be in Eastern Arizona.

Western Arizona will also be fairly gusty with a Wind Advisory in effect both today and tomorrow in the Lower Colorado River Valley. Northerly winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour could gust to 45 miles per hour.

As a cold front pushes southeast through Arizona today, skies will stay mostly clear. No rain or snow is expected. Temperatures will cool significantly behind the front. Today’s high temperature in the Valley should be about ten degrees cooler than yesterday near 80 degrees. Tomorrow should be even cooler with highs in the upper 70s both Thursday and Friday. Friday morning will be especially cold across the state, with hard freeze conditions in the high country and 40s in many Valley communities.

The weekend brings a warm up with a return to high pressure in our region. Valley temperatures climb to the low 80s Saturday and to the upper 80s Sunday and Monday. Cooler temperatures and rain are possible late next week. We’ll keep an eye on those potential changes as they get closer.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.