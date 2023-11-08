Cardinals’ running back James Conner returns from injured reserve

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Good news, Cardinals fans! The Red Birds’ offense could look very different in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, the team designated running back and captain James Conner to return from the injured reserve list, opening his 21-day practice window. Conner has been sidelined since Oct. 8, when he hurt his knee after a 35-yard run.

We have designated RB James Conner to return from the injured reserve list. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 8, 2023

Conner could be activated for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but the team has the option to wait up to three weeks before adding him back to the active roster. The veteran running back had two stellar back-to-back games earlier in the season against the Cowboys and Giants. In both games, Conner rushed for roughly 100 yards and scored a touchdown. He had also rushed for over 60 yards before going down with the injury against the Commanders.

The news comes just a day after quarterback Kyler Murray was activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and is expected to start on Sunday. Murray hasn’t seen game action in nearly a year when he tore his ACL last December against the New England Patriots.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 2:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and will be live on CBS 5.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.