Camelback Rd. closed near Grand Canyon University after serious hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Camelback Road is closed in both directions near the Grand Canyon University campus in west Phoenix after an early morning hit-and-run crash.

Phoenix police initially responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around 4:50 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. At this time, details are limited, but eyewitnesses tell Arizona’s Family that a man was crossing in the middle of the intersection when he was struck by a driver in a dark-colored Honda SUV. At that point, the driver took off and has not yet been located. Details about the victim haven’t been released but Arizona’s Family crews witnessed someone being transported by ambulance.

Traffic is closed in both directions west of the 35th Avenue intersection. Arizona’s Family First Alert Traffic anchor Gina Maravilla recommends drivers use Grand Avenue or Indian School to avoid the investigation scene. Commuters can also still use 35th Avenue for northbound and southbound travel. Click/tap here for live traffic conditions.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.