Camelback Rd. closed near Grand Canyon University after serious hit-and-run crash

A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen as Phoenix Police detectives investigated the...
A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen as Phoenix Police detectives investigated the crash site.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Camelback Road is closed in both directions near the Grand Canyon University campus in west Phoenix after an early morning hit-and-run crash.

Phoenix police initially responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around 4:50 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. At this time, details are limited, but eyewitnesses tell Arizona’s Family that a man was crossing in the middle of the intersection when he was struck by a driver in a dark-colored Honda SUV. At that point, the driver took off and has not yet been located. Details about the victim haven’t been released but Arizona’s Family crews witnessed someone being transported by ambulance.

Traffic is closed in both directions west of the 35th Avenue intersection. Arizona’s Family First Alert Traffic anchor Gina Maravilla recommends drivers use Grand Avenue or Indian School to avoid the investigation scene. Commuters can also still use 35th Avenue for northbound and southbound travel. Click/tap here for live traffic conditions.

