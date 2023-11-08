Bradley Beal makes debut, Booker out as Suns end road trip in Chicago

CHICAGO (3TV/CBS 5) — Superstar Bradley Beal is set to play in Wednesday’s Phoenix Suns game in Chicago against the Bulls. He hasn’t played all season because of lower back spasms. He was upgraded to available on Wednesday afternoon, and then the Suns said he’s in the starting line-up. The game starts at 6 p.m. Arizona time, and you can watch it on 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports network. To find out how to watch, click/tap here.

Devin Booker, who hasn’t played since Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, where he scored 31 points, grabbed nine boards and dished 13 assists, won’t play on Wednesday. Head coach Frank Vogel said on Sunday an MRI revealed Booker has a calf strain. It’s unclear when he’ll return.

The only player of the Suns’ Big 3 who has been healthy all season is Kevin Durant, and he scored a season-high 41 points on Sunday to lead the Suns to victory over the Detroit Pistons 120-106, snapping Phoenix’s three-game losing skid. He shot 14 of 27 from the field and was a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line. Eric Gordon added 21 points and a game-high eight assists in the win.

Both teams have three wins on the season and for the Bulls, they snapped their own three-game losing skid on Monday, beating the Utah Jazz 130-113 at home. Eight Bulls players reached double-figures in scoring, with Zach LaVine leading the way with 24 points. Fifty-four points came from the bench. All-Star Lauri Markkanen led Utah in scoring for the sixth time in eight games with 29 points but the Jazz were careless with the ball, committing 22 turnovers. Those turnovers led to 30 points for the Bulls.

The Suns have had their own problems holding onto the ball, averaging about 16 turnovers per game, which is third-worst in the league. The Bulls have 71 steals in their eight games.

The Suns have won seven straight against the Bulls, sweeping Chicago during the last four seasons. The winning streak over the Bulls is the Suns’ longest over them since an 11-game winning streak from 1970 to 1983.

