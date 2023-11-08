Your Life
Authorities ask for help locating missing Bullhead City man

Richard Douglas Myers, Jr.
Richard Douglas Myers, Jr.(Mohave County Sheriff's office)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from Bullhead City.

According to police, Richard Douglas Myers, Jr., 73 of Bullhead City, left his residence in the 1100 block of N. 1st Drive at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Authorities say Myers is approximately 5′8″ tall, 150 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, black shorts and flip flops.

According to police, Myers left his residence in a silver 2012 Chevy Impala with license plate AWD0949.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753 or call the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.

