Arizona Snowbowl offering $19 lift tickets as ski season approaches

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — The countdown is on for the start of the ski/snowboarding season at Flagstaff’s Snowbowl, and the resort is offering a deal for those who plan ahead. Officials say it’s busy making snow since Snowbowl has only gotten a dusting of snow from Mother Nature at the top of Mount Humphreys. Snowbowl plans to open on Nov. 17.

Winter sports enthusiasts who plan ahead can score lift tickets as low as $19. However, prices are based on demand, so those tickets are for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in early December. Tickets are as high as $111 on the weekends. Season passes are also available.

Arizona's Family sat down with Angelina Grubb, marketing coordinator of Arizona Snowbowl, to share what visitors can expect this winter season!

Snowbowl will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on the weather. For people looking to rent skis, snowboards, and boots, those will be available at the Hart Prairie Lodge, and Snowbowl says it has brand-new gear available, including new Elan skis. For more information on the upcoming season, click/tap here.

