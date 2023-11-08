8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say

Your Life
Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected of smuggling migrants, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.(Texas Department of Public Safety via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected of smuggling migrants, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. when the driver of 2009 Honda Civic hauling migrants and trying to outrun deputies from the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office tried to pass semi truck on a two-lane road, the state Department of Public Safety said. The Civic collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver and five passengers in the Civic died, DPS said.

It is the latest deadly vehicle crash involving migrants, marking the highest death toll since 13 people were died in a collision in remote Holtville, California, in March 2021.

Local law enforcement agencies have been involved in fatal crashes as well in recent years. In June 2022, four migrants were killed in a smuggling attempt following a police chase in the South Texas city of Encinal.

Texas DPS officers have confirmed that multiple deceased passengers are from Honduras, Texas DPS spokesman Christopher Olivarez said in a statement. Two people in the Equinox also died, he said. They were from Georgia.

Identities of those killed will be released to their families first, Olivarez said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

