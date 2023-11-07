Windy in northern Arizona and 70 degree temps make a return

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our morning with low temperatures in the valley down to the upper 50s to the lower 60s. This afternoon is going to be another warm one with a high temperature of 90 degrees — that is 9 degrees above our average.

That ridge of high pressure that brought the heat is starting to weaken, being replaced by a low pressure system that will finally cool things down. This low is also picking up the winds quite a bit today. We will see breezy conditions here in the Valley and even stronger winds up in northern Arizona. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through this evening and some areas could see wind gusts up to 50 mph.

High temperatures starting tomorrow will be fantastic, we will see temperatures around 80 degrees. Even cooler weather both Thursday and Friday with high temps in the upper 70s. A taste of fall in Arizona for the next few days, enjoy!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.