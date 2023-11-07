Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Warm and breezy today with cooler weather coming to Phoenix

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Tuesday, 11/7/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:01 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for warm and breezy conditions in the Valley today, with morning temperatures in the 50sand 60s warming to 90 degrees this afternoon. That’s ten degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix, and just two degrees shy of the record high for today’s date.

While the Valley will see breezy conditions with winds between 10 an 15 miles per hour, stronger winds are expected today in the high country. A Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning are in effect today for parts of Northern and Eastern Arizona. Southwesterly winds could gust to 50 miles per hour.

The winds are picking up today as a trough of low pressure moves in from the northwest. The moisture from this system will stay to the north of Arizona, but a dry cold front moving through the state tomorrow will bring a significant drop in temperatures. Wednesday will also be breezy across the state.

Look for a high of just 80 degrees on Wednesday in the Valley, with upper 70s likely for Thursday and Friday. Morning temperatures will drop to the 40s and low 50s, especially cool on Friday morning.

For the weekend, sunshine and highs near 80 can be expected on Saturday with mid 80s for Sunday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
The pair hit stores like Ulta, Walgreens and Walmart all over the Valley, police said.
Two women stole $24K in merchandise from Phoenix-area retailers, police say

Latest News

.
Hot day ahead, better temps incoming to Phoenix
Temperatures will start to fall from near-record heat to cooler than usual for the Phoenix area.
Temperatures start to drop for Phoenix area while winds increase
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for noon Monday 11/06/23
The heat continues, but temps will drop back down this week in Arizona
First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Monday 11/06/23
Near-record heat to start the new week