Warm and breezy today with cooler weather coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for warm and breezy conditions in the Valley today, with morning temperatures in the 50sand 60s warming to 90 degrees this afternoon. That’s ten degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix, and just two degrees shy of the record high for today’s date.

While the Valley will see breezy conditions with winds between 10 an 15 miles per hour, stronger winds are expected today in the high country. A Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning are in effect today for parts of Northern and Eastern Arizona. Southwesterly winds could gust to 50 miles per hour.

The winds are picking up today as a trough of low pressure moves in from the northwest. The moisture from this system will stay to the north of Arizona, but a dry cold front moving through the state tomorrow will bring a significant drop in temperatures. Wednesday will also be breezy across the state.

Look for a high of just 80 degrees on Wednesday in the Valley, with upper 70s likely for Thursday and Friday. Morning temperatures will drop to the 40s and low 50s, especially cool on Friday morning.

For the weekend, sunshine and highs near 80 can be expected on Saturday with mid 80s for Sunday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.