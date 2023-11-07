Three teens shot in 2 Phoenix shootings over the weekend; no arrests made

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Police are looking for the gunmen involved in two separate shootings that sent three teens to the hospital this weekend. While everyone’s expected to recover, people in those neighborhoods say these shootings are becoming too common.

Margaret Caster lives off of 19th Avenue and Indian School Road. She woke up to gunshots early Sunday morning. “He (husband) ran out and said get down, get down. It was consecutive, and it was fast, like boom, boom, boom. Like 25 of them,” she said. “I was afraid they were going to come through the window and I’m sure not ready to die.”

Phoenix Police say three men and a teenager were shot around 12:30 in the morning. They believe some people got into an argument at a large gathering. “There were people laying (sic) in the street, people crying and screaming and a bunch of chaos going on,” Caster said.

Just a couple of hours prior, police say two teenagers were shot at the Park Alta Apartments off 35th Avenue and Northern Avenue. Both were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK. In both cases, no arrests have been made.

The former chief of the FBI Behavioral Science Unit says the first 48 hours after a crime are crucial for police to gather information and evidence. “Most of it requires bystanders, people who may have seen something or know what happened and that’s what takes time. Police are going to have to canvass the neighborhood. If they have identified victims they will talk to victims,” he said.

He says gun violence has changed over the years. “I think that’s a big thing we are seeing between now and 20 to 30 years ago when people were growing up. You expected arguments and maybe a fist fight but you never expected someone, all the time it seems, to pull out a gun and start shooting,” he said.

For Caster, she says she feels the need to be more cautious in front of her own home and is shaken up by what happened. “It’s trauma seeing someone laying (sic) in the street. That was hard. I’ve never seen that before,” she said.

Police are still not able to provide the names or ages of those involved.

