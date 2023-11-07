Teen boy critically hurt after crashing while riding his motorcycle west of Tonopah

SUNWEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy is in critical condition after a late-night motorcycle crash west of Tonopah on Monday.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Eagle Eye Road and Salome Highway area near the community of Sunwest around 11 p.m. Sunwest is about 32 miles northwest of Tonopah. At the scene, deputies found a 16-year-old motorcyclist who had struck a cow. He was rushed to a Valley hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are now working to learn more about what led up to the crash. No other information has been released.

