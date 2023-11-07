Your Life
Superior police seek help with 4 stolen town dedication plaques

Surprise police are looking for information on four stolen dedication plaques, stolen from around the town.
Surprise police are looking for information on four stolen dedication plaques, stolen from around the town.(Superior Police Department)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Superior Police Department are asking the public’s help after four dedication plaques were stolen.

“These plaques hold significant meaning and are essential pieces of our town’s history,” the department said on Facebook. At this time, however, details on the thefts have not yet been released, and it’s unclear if detectives have identified a suspect. Superior police are asking anyone with information on the thefts to call (520) 866-5111.

The department also asks that if anyone has photos of the plaques, to send them to the Superior Police Department via Facebook Messenger.

Dear Superior Community, We're deeply saddened to report a recent incident involving the theft of dedication plaques...

Posted by Superior Police Department on Monday, November 6, 2023

