Your Life
Food Drive
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

At least 1 seriously hurt in crash on SR 74 near Lake Pleasant in Peoria

File image.
File image.(Courtesy: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) State Route 74 has reopened just west of Lake Pleasant following a collision that left at least one person seriously hurt late Tuesday morning.

DPS troopers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews were dispatched to the crash involving two vehicles shortly before 11 a.m. on SR 74 at milepost 12, near Picacho Wash. According to fire officials, initial reports indicate that four people have been hurt with one person transported via helicopter, but other information was not immediately available.

ADOT confirms SR 74 was initially closed in both directions but reopened shortly before noon.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Queen Creek Police Chief addresses rumors surrounding a teen’s death at a Halloween party.
Queen Creek police address rumors surrounding teen boy’s death at Halloween party
Scottsdale firefighters attempting to recover a man's body after a branch fell, killed and...
Crews recover man’s body from tree in Scottsdale neighborhood
Hayley Lopez is described as Hispanic, 4 feet 10 inches tall, and has red hair and brown eyes....
Glendale police find missing 10-year-old girl

Latest News

Police didn’t elaborate on her injuries or what prompted authorities to search in a vehicle,...
Arizona man arrested after woman’s body found inside trunk in Southern California
About 1/3 of undergraduate students at Arizona State University are first-generation students,...
‘First Generation Day’ celebrates and helps 1st-gen college students
St. Mary's Food Bank is looking for volunteers and donations to get through this holiday season.
St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix seeks extra help through holidays
Mark your calendars now!
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier headlining Innings Festival; Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews at Extra Innings