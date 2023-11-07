At least 1 seriously hurt in crash on SR 74 near Lake Pleasant in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 74 has reopened just west of Lake Pleasant following a collision that left at least one person seriously hurt late Tuesday morning.

DPS troopers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews were dispatched to the crash involving two vehicles shortly before 11 a.m. on SR 74 at milepost 12, near Picacho Wash. According to fire officials, initial reports indicate that four people have been hurt with one person transported via helicopter, but other information was not immediately available.

ADOT confirms SR 74 was initially closed in both directions but reopened shortly before noon.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 7, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.