Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier headlining Innings Festival; Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews at Extra Innings

Mark your calendars now!
Mark your calendars now!(Innings Festival)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Baseball season might be over, but get ready for next year’s Spring Training with an incredible line-up at the 2024 Innings Festival and all-new Extra Innings in Tempe.

The festival’s sixth year has a killer lineup, beginning with Red Hot Chili Preppers and Hozier to headline the first weekend. Rock sensations Greta Van Fleet, Jimmy Eat World, Macklemore, Third Eye Blind, and Young The Giant are also scheduled to perform during the first weekend. Instead of the usual Saturday-Sunday, next year’s Innings Festival will be on Friday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 24, at Tempe Beach Park.

Also new this year is a second weekend called Extra Innings on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2. It will feature a little more of a grassroots vibe, with all-stars Chris Stapleton and the Dave Matthews Band headlining that weekend.

The double-header weekend will include some fun MLB-industry legends like Ryan Dempster and 2001 World Series hero Luis Gonzalez. Fans can sign up now for Innings Festival and Extra Innings SMS lists at InningsFestival.com/Innings and InningsFestival.com/Extra to receive an access code for each of the presales on Nov. 9. The Innings Festival presale will begin at 10 a.m. MST, and the presale for Extra Innings Festival will begin at 12 p.m. MST.

Find the full list of musicians and athletes attending next spring’s event. Note: Performance/appearance times have not yet been released.

Innings Festival - Feb. 23-24, 2024

Friday musical performances:

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • Jimmy Eat World
  • 311
  • Phantogram
  • Matt & Kim
  • Bully
  • The Beaches
  • Taipei Houston

Saturday musical performances:

  • Hozier
  • Macklemore
  • Third Eye Blind
  • Young the Giant
  • Cannons
  • Cautious Clay
  • Mac Saturn
  • Miya Folick
  • Finish Ticket

Friday-Saturday MLB appearances:

  • Off the Mound featuring Ryan Dempster
  • Matt Kemp
  • Andre Ethier
  • Luis Gonzalez
  • Dave Stewart
  • Brandon Webb
  • Bret Saberhagen
  • Dontrelle Willis
  • Eric Gagne

Extra Innings - March 1-2, 2024

Friday musical performances:

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Turnpike Troubadours
  • Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen
  • Elle King
  • Charley Crockett
  • Shane Smith & the Saints
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • Donavon Frankenreiter
  • Kaitlin Butts
  • Goodnight, Texas
  • The Takes

Saturday musical performances:

  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Noah Kahan
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Morgan Wade
  • Gin Blossoms
  • Larkin Poe
  • Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners
  • Jade Bird
  • Josiah & the Bonnevilles
  • Ben Goldsmith

Friday-Saturday MLB appearances:

  • Off the Mound featuring Ryan Dempster
  • Adrian Gonzalez
  • Ryan Braun
  • Tim Raines
  • Rollie Fingers
  • Eric Karros
  • Bobby Valentine
  • Mark Mulder
  • Russ Ortiz

