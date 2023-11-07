Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier headlining Innings Festival; Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews at Extra Innings

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Baseball season might be over, but get ready for next year’s Spring Training with an incredible line-up at the 2024 Innings Festival and all-new Extra Innings in Tempe.

The festival’s sixth year has a killer lineup, beginning with Red Hot Chili Preppers and Hozier to headline the first weekend. Rock sensations Greta Van Fleet, Jimmy Eat World, Macklemore, Third Eye Blind, and Young The Giant are also scheduled to perform during the first weekend. Instead of the usual Saturday-Sunday, next year’s Innings Festival will be on Friday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 24, at Tempe Beach Park.

Also new this year is a second weekend called Extra Innings on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2. It will feature a little more of a grassroots vibe, with all-stars Chris Stapleton and the Dave Matthews Band headlining that weekend.

The double-header weekend will include some fun MLB-industry legends like Ryan Dempster and 2001 World Series hero Luis Gonzalez. Fans can sign up now for Innings Festival and Extra Innings SMS lists at InningsFestival.com/Innings and InningsFestival.com/Extra to receive an access code for each of the presales on Nov. 9. The Innings Festival presale will begin at 10 a.m. MST, and the presale for Extra Innings Festival will begin at 12 p.m. MST.

Find the full list of musicians and athletes attending next spring’s event. Note : Performance/appearance times have not yet been released.

Innings Festival - Feb. 23-24, 2024

Friday musical performances:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Greta Van Fleet

Jimmy Eat World

311

Phantogram

Matt & Kim

Bully

The Beaches

Taipei Houston

Saturday musical performances:

Hozier

Macklemore

Third Eye Blind

Young the Giant

Cannons

Cautious Clay

Mac Saturn

Miya Folick

Finish Ticket

Friday-Saturday MLB appearances:

Off the Mound featuring Ryan Dempster

Matt Kemp

Andre Ethier

Luis Gonzalez

Dave Stewart

Brandon Webb

Bret Saberhagen

Dontrelle Willis

Eric Gagne

Extra Innings - March 1-2, 2024

Friday musical performances:

Chris Stapleton

Turnpike Troubadours

Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen

Elle King

Charley Crockett

Shane Smith & the Saints

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Donavon Frankenreiter

Kaitlin Butts

Goodnight, Texas

The Takes

Saturday musical performances:

Dave Matthews Band

Noah Kahan

Sheryl Crow

Morgan Wade

Gin Blossoms

Larkin Poe

Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners

Jade Bird

Josiah & the Bonnevilles

Ben Goldsmith

Friday-Saturday MLB appearances:

Off the Mound featuring Ryan Dempster

Adrian Gonzalez

Ryan Braun

Tim Raines

Rollie Fingers

Eric Karros

Bobby Valentine

Mark Mulder

Russ Ortiz

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.