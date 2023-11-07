Police searching for man who allegedly exposed himself at Dollar Tree in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to women at a retail store.

Authorities say that on Monday, the suspect followed two 70-year-old women at a shopping center near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway from a Hobby Lobby store to a Dollar Tree. While at the store, the man reportedly flashed himself to the women and took off. On Tuesday, Police released a still image from a surveillance camera in hopes that someone recognizes the suspect. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goodyear Police non-emergency line at (623) 932-1220.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.