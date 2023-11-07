Phoenix neighbors, businesses sign petition to end reverse lanes along the 7′s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a new chapter in the ongoing debate over the reverse lanes in Phoenix, often known as “suicide lanes” by people who oppose them.

These are the center lanes on Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue, which switch directions during rush hour. Some neighbors and business owners think it’s time for them to go, and they have a new petition to further their cause. But the city said this traffic pattern is needed to decrease congestion during busy commute times. “Suicide to drive in them because so many things could happen in a split second,” said Stacey Champion. She is fed up with reverse lanes in her neighborhood. “They’re chaotic. They’re dangerous,” she said.

Two-way left turn lanes on Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue from McDowell Road to Dunlap Avenue operate as reversible lanes during peak morning and afternoon traffic hours. It’s been this way for more than 40 years. “We also used to smoke on airplanes and not wear seatbelts, so sometimes change is good,” said Champion.

The city of Phoenix points to a study that was finalized at the end of 2021. It found that doing away with reverse lanes would cause delays, increase travel times by more than 40% in some areas, and increase the potential for crashes due to traffic congestion. “I believe that study is outdated now post-COVID and flawed,” Champion said.

Champion said highway speeds don’t belong on residential streets, and she even got out a speed gun to illustrate her safety concerns. Arizona’s Family met with her on Seventh Street near Weldon Avenue, south of Indian School, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. Her speed gun read 53 mph for one driver.

Champion said reverse lanes hurt small businesses along the 7′s, and she feels these roads should be functional for everyone, not just commuters in a hurry. “There are many businesses who have actually had to, like, lose hours and customers because of them,” said Champion.

It’s a cause she’s been pursuing off and on for more than a decade. “We’re not giving up this time,” she said.

Champion pointed to news coverage in other states like Georgia and Kentucky, where reverse lanes have been eliminated, and she said her group is not backing down until Phoenix does the same. The city said some improvements could be made, but there’s no timeline or funding for any changes.

